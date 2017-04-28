54 things I never thought I’d say

One recent Sunday, a friend asked if I’d seen a certain skit on SNL the night before. I heard myself reply, “No, I can’t stay up that late, but I’ll check it out online.”

Then I thought: OMG, did I really just say that? Have I turned into an old fart who nods off after dinner? I also silently gave myself props for knowing how to access SNL videos on my laptop, affirming that I’m not completely out of touch.

But it got me to thinking how a lot of things that come out of my mouth now that I’m in my sixties are statements I never thought I’d make, especially when I was in my twenties or thirties.

I also realized there are other phrases I utter that my 20-something self would have no idea WTF I’m talking about (like the WTF acronym) because our popular culture has changed so much in 40-plus years.

So I figured I’d better write down some of these utterances before I forget them. Here goes:

Having a good bowel movement is one of the most satisfying things in life

I can’t eat chocolate because it triggers my acid reflux

The music’s too loud—can you please turn it down?

I’m too old for (whatever)

I tweet a few times each day (“What’s a tweet?” my 20-something self would ask)

I post a new blog once a week (What’s a blog?)

I’ll text you (What’s a text?)

“Golden Showers” is trending on Twitter in relation to the president of the United States

A former soft-porn model is the first lady of the United States

“No, thanks” when offered a drink

Can’t we just cuddle?

The show starts at 10:00 p.m.? Forget it; I’m in bed by then.

I can’t wear those shoes—the heels are too high

Hold the French fries

I’ll be eligible for Medicare in just over a year

I can’t believe I’ve been a member of AARP for 13 years

I have a grandson

I can’t read that without glasses (and the related, “Where in hell are my glasses?”)

We’ll Uber to the airport (What’s Uber?)

Hell, I don’t need to put on makeup to go to the grocery store

Is it hot in here or is it just me?

I need a bigger bra

I’ll take a picture with my phone (Huh?)

Hey, there’s a how-to article in the Sunday paper about growing your own marijuana, now that it’s legal

I just paid $140 for a pair of jeans (that was once my monthly rent!)

I just paid $150 for eye cream

I just peed my pants from laughing

I like wearing pants with an elastic waist

Have I got food on my face?

My ass is flat

What did I come in here for?

Sure, I’ll take the senior discount

We need a nightlight in the bedroom

I really don’t like to drive at night

That first meal after having a colonoscopy is better than sex

I’m older than all my doctors

Cool—our new condo already has a grab bar in the shower

Comfort-height toilets are the best

I can’t remember what I had for dinner last night

I used to think that having a tan made me look healthy

At our age, it’s good to carry a little extra weight

If I drink more than two glasses of wine, it takes me three days to recover

I haven’t been carded in decades

Mick Jagger is 73 years old and the Stones are still performing in concert

Can you believe Keith Richards is still alive?

I just don’t get a lot of the music kids listen to today

I’d rather live in a small town than a big city

SNL has been on television for 42 years

I don’t have to pluck my eyebrows anymore—but I do have to pluck moustache and chin hairs

Have you gotten your shingles shot?

I’m starting to sound like my mother

Ask Siri (Who the hell is Siri?)

I really don’t care what other people think

And perhaps the #1 thing I never thought I’d say—at least not without guilt—is:

No

So, fellow baby boomers, what do you find yourself saying at this age—utterances your younger self never thought you’d make? While you’re thinking about it, here’s this week’s haiku:

One thing you learn as

you get older is you should

never say never.